  1. Home
  2.  → The SaaSy People

The SaaSy People

Exceptional customer experiences, every time.

Productivity
CSM Tools
User Experience
The SaaSy People provide 100% UK based fully managed, multi-channel outsourced customer support tailored for growing businesses, in a simple monthly format.
Increase advocacy & grow faster by partnering with us.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews5.0/5
SB TV
For growing businesses easily SaaSy People is one of the best option.
Share
Samantha Young
Maker
🎈
Hi I'm Sam, BDM at The SaaSy People
@sb_tv Thank you for checking us out, let me know if you have any questions!
Share
Alejandr☮.
🎈
21.
very good product for business, I love it
Share
Reece Couchman
Maker
🎈
Founder & Director of The SaaSy People.
@fukingalejandro Thanks for your feedback!
Share
Reece Couchman
Maker
🎈
Founder & Director of The SaaSy People.
Thanks for all of the comments and votes so far today! We've had some great conversations on our website this morning with people who found us on Product Hunt. If you have any questions, we'd love to answer them. Add them as a comment here or open up a live chat on our website where one of the team are standing by to help!
Share
James QuinnCEO @ Afino
Thanks for sharing! Not quite there yet, but will save for when we are!
Share
Reece Couchman
Maker
🎈
Founder & Director of The SaaSy People.
@james_afino Sounds good, sent you over a connection request on LinkedIn so you have my contact details when the time is right!
Share
Reece Couchman
Maker
🎈
Founder & Director of The SaaSy People.
Hi everyone! 👋 The SaaSy People are a 100% UK based outsourced customer support partner, we work with growing businesses of all sizes to increase customer advocacy and boost retention by delivering amazing customer support experiences. More and more businesses are realising the true bottom-line value that incredible customer service brings to a business – customer loyalty, retention, and advocacy to name but a few. In fact, customers don’t just seek out higher quality service – they’re willing to pay more for it. Our teams answer all kind of customer questions: technical, pre-sales, post-sales, general info and more, around the clock. Would love to answer any questions anyone has! 🚀
Share
Elanor Smeeton
Maker
🎈
Marketing at The SaaSy People
Hi, I’m Ellie, The Marketing Manager for The SaaSy People. To keep it short and sweet, we provide 24/7 multichannel support for growing startups, evolving businesses and SaaS developers! Our brilliant UK based team answers a whole number of customer questions: technical, pre-sales, general product or service info and more! If you guys have any questions or feedback for us I’d love to hear from you :)
Share
Robi HaqeI am Youtuber
This is very interested post about The SaaSy People provide 100% UK based fully managed
Share
Samantha Young
Maker
🎈
Hi I'm Sam, BDM at The SaaSy People
@haqerobi Thanks, to learn more about us please visit our website!
Share
Rony islami want learn every time
The SaaSy People is really provide us very good services... thanks
Share
Samantha Young
Maker
🎈
Hi I'm Sam, BDM at The SaaSy People
@ronyisl51053292 Thank you for your feedback, we really appreciate it!
Share
Carlos Roman
🎈
I´m a Journalist
Very interesting this service to promote your business, it really helps you grow. Excellent initiative.
Share
Reece Couchman
Maker
🎈
Founder & Director of The SaaSy People.
@cjworksonline Thanks for your feedback Carlos, partnering with us does indeed accelerate growth! 🚀
Share
Alberto Fernandez
Excellent way to boost our business with SaaSy!!!!
Share
Samantha Young
Maker
🎈
Hi I'm Sam, BDM at The SaaSy People
@alberto_fernandez6 Thanks for checking us out, let me know if you have any questions!
Share