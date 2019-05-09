Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → The SaaS Playbook

The SaaS Playbook

The top SaaS resources and best practices, weekly.

Featured Embed
The SaaS Playbook is a free weekly newsletter of the top SaaS resources and best practices. There are no sponsors, gimmicks, subscription fees - our only goal is building a strong community of SaaS enthusiasts eager to help each other solve problems.
Reviews
Jakub Budzyński
Sterling Root
Valerie Rutan
 +1 review
Helpful
  • Michael Nadelman
    Michael Nadelman
    Pros: 

    Quick and funny!

    Cons: 

    I wish this was available more frequently than once a week.

    Great information that’s difficult to find.

    Michael Nadelman has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
drew olanoff
drew olanoff
Makers
Cody Halff
Cody Halff
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
drew olanoff
drew olanoffHunter@drew
It's been great watching this newsletter come along over the past few months, and it gets better every issue. There's a lot of content out there in the SaaS world, just no great hubs to find it all. Glad that Cody and crew took this on.
Upvote (4)·
Cody Halff
Cody HalffMaker@codyhalff · Scaleworks
Hey Product Hunt, excited to introduce you all to The SaaS Playbook, a weekly newsletter of our favorite SaaS resources and best practices! This started because we comb through SaaS content every day, and have a hard time finding reads which aren’t geared towards selling the author’s product. The content is generally self-serving, so we created a Slack channel where we would post/discuss the best reads, and figured others might enjoy it as well. You can sign up and check out the first few issues here: https://thesaasplaybook.substack... Thanks, and thoughts/feedback is welcome!
Upvote (2)·