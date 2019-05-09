The SaaS Playbook is a free weekly newsletter of the top SaaS resources and best practices. There are no sponsors, gimmicks, subscription fees - our only goal is building a strong community of SaaS enthusiasts eager to help each other solve problems.
Reviews
+1 review
- Pros:Cons:
Quick and funny!
I wish this was available more frequently than once a week.
Great information that’s difficult to find.Michael Nadelman has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
drew olanoffHunter@drew
It's been great watching this newsletter come along over the past few months, and it gets better every issue. There's a lot of content out there in the SaaS world, just no great hubs to find it all. Glad that Cody and crew took this on.
Upvote (4)Share·
Cody HalffMaker@codyhalff · Scaleworks
Hey Product Hunt, excited to introduce you all to The SaaS Playbook, a weekly newsletter of our favorite SaaS resources and best practices! This started because we comb through SaaS content every day, and have a hard time finding reads which aren’t geared towards selling the author’s product. The content is generally self-serving, so we created a Slack channel where we would post/discuss the best reads, and figured others might enjoy it as well. You can sign up and check out the first few issues here: https://thesaasplaybook.substack... Thanks, and thoughts/feedback is welcome!
Upvote (2)Share·