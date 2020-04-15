Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
The Restaurant Project
The Restaurant Project
Co-created apéritifs to support your fav restaurant, by Haus
Drinking
We’re working with restaurants across America to co-create apéritifs that reflect their culinary approach. 100% of the profits go to the restaurants, enabling them to support employees and cover costs during COVID-19.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Nick Abouzeid
Hunter
Pro
Instant buy. Support your fav local restaurant and get delicious bottles of Haus delivered to your door. 😋
Upvote (1)
Share
14 hours ago
Send