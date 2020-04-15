  1. Home
  2.  → The Restaurant Project

The Restaurant Project

Co-created apéritifs to support your fav restaurant, by Haus

We’re working with restaurants across America to co-create apéritifs that reflect their culinary approach. 100% of the profits go to the restaurants, enabling them to support employees and cover costs during COVID-19.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Nick Abouzeid
Nick Abouzeid
Hunter
Pro
Instant buy. Support your fav local restaurant and get delicious bottles of Haus delivered to your door. 😋
Upvote (1)Share