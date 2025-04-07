Launches
The Repeater
This is a launch from SceneSnap
See 1 previous launch
The Repeater
AI Learning: See, Hear, Speak—Discover Brilliance
It delivers explanations through visual slides, listens and responds with real-time feedback while you speak, and challenges your understanding through tailored quizzes. This personalized learning tool adapts to your pace and style.
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
The Repeater by
SceneSnap
was hunted by
Nicolás Avelar Treviño
in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
. Made by
Nicolás Avelar Treviño
Luca Cordioli
Damiano Pedoni
Giacomo Maggiore
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
SceneSnap
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 14th, 2024.