The Remote Stash

Hello, Product Hunters! Alex is here from standuply.com. You know me by dozens of launches we made in the past two years. We all love remote work, aren’t you? But, what are the greatest tools for remote work? (besides Standuply -- joking 😄) We decided to check it out and complied a list of the 330 best tools for remote work. The list is categorised to make it convenient for you to browse it. Only great tools made it to the list. Here’s how we picked them: ✔️ we asked 3000 remote workers what they're using; ✔️ we read all the Quora topics on remote works to find more; ✔️ we asked HN users and went through older topics as well; ✔️ tools with low Alexa rank were removed from the list; ✔️ only tools with 4 and 5 stars on Capterra made it to the list; Overall, it took us a couple of months and I'm excited to share it with you today. I hope you'll greatly benefit from it, have a great day 😉 Alex, CEO of Standuply
