The Red Line

Call Republican senators in russian so they'll listen to you

get it

The Red Line is a free voice calling service that allows you to translate messages to Russian, and send them to Republican Senators. The Republican party has shown more loyalty to the Russian government than to the people they represent.

Pranksters Launch Website to Call Republican Senators in RussianA group of pranksters has found an unusual way to put a spotlight on the Trump administration's foreign policy, and possible collusion with Russia: Mschf Internet Studios launched a website Tuesday that lets anyone call their Republican senators - in Russian.
VarietyJanko Roettgers
The Red Line Delivers Your Russian Language Message To Your GOP SenatorHave you ever wanted to call your senator and leave a pointed message for them in coarse, computerized Russian? Well, thanks to The Red Line, you now can do exactly that. A new web based app from MSCHF Studios, the Red Line serves a very singular, politically charged, purpose.
ForbesCurtis Silver

Ben Rosen
Ben Rosen
Making weird internet
As the United States Government continues catering to foreign powers, it’s important the American public is heard. Republicans won't listen to their constituents’ grievances, so try a complaint straight from the Kremlin. Using The Red Line is simple. Select a member of the GOP, write your complaint out, and hit call. The Red Line will translate your message and deliver it in the coarse Ruso dialect. With The Red Line, you can let Mitch McConnell know you’d prefer healthcare to a border wall, or ask Leslie Graham what Trump knows that’s got him so scared. We hope you actually enjoy getting politically involved, Stalingrad style, and if you have any questions or comments on this project, we will be here all day to answer them.
Julia Ole, Product Marketing Manager
Отличный продукт, спасибо!
