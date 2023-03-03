Products
The Quota
A *non-cringe* newsletter for salespeople
A free newsletter for salespeople. Join 30k+ sales reps, sales leaders, and founders who read The Quota every week.
Launched in
Sales
by
The Quota
About this launch
The Quota by
The Quota
was hunted by
Steven Rado
in
Sales
. Made by
Steven Rado
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
The Quota
is not rated yet. This is The Quota 's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#75
