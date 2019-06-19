Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → The Q Live Gaming SDK

The Q Live Gaming SDK

Add live games like trivia, surveys and more to your app

#1 Product of the DayToday
For media companies and brands who want to engage their audience in a meaningful way, The Q is an interactive platform bringing you customizable games like trivia, surveys and more to supercharge your organization’s mobile experience.
Facebook and The Q have been growing HQ trivia competitors overseas - DigidayHQ trivia still attracts hundreds of thousands of people a day in the U.S. and Canada - simultaneously playing its trivia games. But when it comes to building an online game show empire, other platforms including Facebook and The Q have been investing overseas. Back in June 2018, Facebook announced Confetti, its copycat of HQ trivia.
WTA Tournament Partners With Trivia App to Boost Fan EngagementInteractive game show The Q will stream live trivia contests at this week's WTA Volvo Car Open tournament in Charleston, S.C. The first trivia game was held Tuesday night at the Family Circle Tennis Center in Charleston, and daily shows will continue to stream until the tournament concludes on Sunday.
Reviews
Kieran O'Reilly
Mike Anderson
Bryan James Patrick
 +1 review
Helpful
  • Kieran O'Reilly
    Kieran O'Reilly
    Pros: 

    Super excited about the potential

    Cons: 

    Im too addicted to the game

    Long time player of the q and super in love with this sdk

    Kieran O'Reilly has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Michael Lisovetsky
Michael Lisovetsky
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt, please meet The Q's live gaming SDK! The Q's SDK enables developers to add live games to their app and customize experiences directly for their audiences.
2 UpvotesShare
Will Jamieson
Will Jamieson
Maker
@_liso_ Thank you so much for hunting us. Very excited to officially launch our SDK to the public to bring live interactive experiences to publishers and brands owned and operated properties across the world. This functionality has been the #1 request from brands and media orgs we have worked with this past year. Endless hours of hard work have been put into this by our engineering team and can’t wait to keep innovating in the space of interactive entertainment!
2 UpvotesShare
RoryBro
RoryBro
Hiring
This is awesome - love the SDK twist! Can't wait to see more companies use The Q.
2 UpvotesShare
Bryan Daniel
Bryan Daniel
That is really helpful, I will share it to my friends and of course, I gona find it to try
2 UpvotesShare
Allen Loh
Allen Loh
this is brilliant, essentially it renders any other trivia app useless because it allows any platform to utilize its unique ecosystem and pair it with this particular form of entertainment, and they also offer different types of trivia games that are way more fun and creative than other trivia apps like HQ
1 UpvoteShare