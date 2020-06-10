Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → The Q Kit

The Q Kit

Embed HQ Trivia style gaming directly on your website

get it
The Q is an interactive gaming platform bringing you customizable games like trivia, sports predictor games and more. Allowing brands and media companies to embed HQ trivia-style experience directly onto their existing web pages.
- Mail+Do I have to subscribe to play? No. You only need to register on Mail+ but you do not need to be a paying subscriber. If I win, how do I get paid? You will have a Profile Balance which shows how much money you have won.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment