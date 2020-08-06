  1. Home
The Profile is a newsletter for smart, curious people who want to improve their content diet. We study the wins and losses of the world’s most successful figures each week through the best longform profiles on people and companies in business, tech, and more.
The Profile Dossier: Malcolm Gladwell, The Thinker Selling Good IdeasMalcolm Gladwell has been called "the best storyteller on the planet" and "the most spellbinding nonfiction writer of our time." But it's not his prose that's striking - it's the ideas he stitches together that pique our interest so profoundly.
The Profile Dossier: Sara Blakely, the Self-Made BillionaireAs a complement to the regular Sunday newsletter, the Profile Dossier is a comprehensive deep-dive on a prominent individual. The dossier editions are only available to paying subscribers. - Sara Blakely is no stranger to failure. Growing up, she wanted to be a trial attorney, but then she bombed the LSAT.
The Profile: The CEO hiding a secret double life & Batman's favorite appIn 2018, I went to a conference, and one of the organizers helped me find my seat. It was really loud, and all I heard him say was that I would be sitting next to "David ... something something ... you know, the NRA."
I quit my job at the start of the pandemic to launch a company. Here's what I've learned in the first 90 days.I woke up on Friday, March 20 ready. It was my last day as a writer and editor at Fortune magazine, and I was ready to go full-time on my media company The Profile. As I was preparing to dive head-first into my new life, New York Gov.
Polina Marinova
Hi, I'm Polina. In March, I left my job as the writer of the daily dealmaking newsletter Term Sheet at Fortune magazine to go full-time on The Profile. What is The Profile? It's a community of smart, curious individuals who study the world's most successful people and companies. The Profile currently has two products. The first is a free weekly email that curates and summarizes the most interesting profiles on the internet. The stories cover a wide spectrum — from business to sports to entertainment to media. (See last week's edition here: https://theprofile.substack.com/...) The second product is a premium offering which includes audio and video recommendations plus a weekly deep-dive on a prominent individual called The Profile Dossier. (Check out the Dossier on Sara Blakely here: https://theprofile.substack.com/...) I went all in on The Profile because I believe that smart, curious people crave longform, high-quality content. My sole priority has always been to ruthlessly protect readers’ time and improve their content diet. Since I launched The Profile in 2017, I have never missed a single week of making sure this newsletter lands in the reader's inbox. Most of all, The Profile has evolved into a community of diverse, smart, and curious people who are constantly seeking to improve both personally and professionally. I facilitate conversations between readers through (virtual) meetups, live Q&As, and a group chat. We share ideas, learn from each other, and debate interesting topics like the ethical ramifications of GPT-3. My mission is to make sure The Profile remains high-quality, continues to add value over time, and helps you learn at least one new thing a week. In fact, let me prove it to you. I’ve read thousands of profiles on people and companies. Give me a topic/idea you want to learn about in the comments, and I’ll reply with a profile to read.
Tyler Lastovich
Of all the newsletters I subscribe to, The Profile is one of the few I make sure to read every single week. Why? Polina is especially good at finding interesting reads outside of the tech-bubble, a skill that I know I need to improve on, and I bet many others here could benefit from as well!
Polina Marinova
@tylerlastovich Thank you so much Tyler!!
Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano
This is my favorite newsletter. I may be biased but I open it and read every Sunday :) Thanks for spending the time to put this together every week!
Yaakov Cohney
LOVE the Profile!! Both the newsletter and the community are world-class and Polina has an incredible knack of finding nuggets of wisdom and actionable tips that provide regular inspiration. Her content is of such quality that I am confident in a few years there will be a best-selling Dossiers coffee book, kids book series, relationship guide etc :)
Upvote (1)Share
Polina Marinova
@yaakovcohney thank you so much Yaakov!! Appreciate you!
Alexander Winifred
Love it, keep up the great work!!!!
Polina Marinova
@mr_alexander Thank you so much Alexander!!
