Hi, I'm Polina. In March, I left my job as the writer of the daily dealmaking newsletter Term Sheet at Fortune magazine to go full-time on The Profile. What is The Profile? It's a community of smart, curious individuals who study the world's most successful people and companies. The Profile currently has two products. The first is a free weekly email that curates and summarizes the most interesting profiles on the internet. The stories cover a wide spectrum — from business to sports to entertainment to media. (See last week's edition here: https://theprofile.substack.com/...) The second product is a premium offering which includes audio and video recommendations plus a weekly deep-dive on a prominent individual called The Profile Dossier. (Check out the Dossier on Sara Blakely here: https://theprofile.substack.com/...) I went all in on The Profile because I believe that smart, curious people crave longform, high-quality content. My sole priority has always been to ruthlessly protect readers’ time and improve their content diet. Since I launched The Profile in 2017, I have never missed a single week of making sure this newsletter lands in the reader's inbox. Most of all, The Profile has evolved into a community of diverse, smart, and curious people who are constantly seeking to improve both personally and professionally. I facilitate conversations between readers through (virtual) meetups, live Q&As, and a group chat. We share ideas, learn from each other, and debate interesting topics like the ethical ramifications of GPT-3. My mission is to make sure The Profile remains high-quality, continues to add value over time, and helps you learn at least one new thing a week. In fact, let me prove it to you. I’ve read thousands of profiles on people and companies. Give me a topic/idea you want to learn about in the comments, and I’ll reply with a profile to read.
Of all the newsletters I subscribe to, The Profile is one of the few I make sure to read every single week. Why? Polina is especially good at finding interesting reads outside of the tech-bubble, a skill that I know I need to improve on, and I bet many others here could benefit from as well!
This is my favorite newsletter. I may be biased but I open it and read every Sunday :) Thanks for spending the time to put this together every week!
LOVE the Profile!! Both the newsletter and the community are world-class and Polina has an incredible knack of finding nuggets of wisdom and actionable tips that provide regular inspiration. Her content is of such quality that I am confident in a few years there will be a best-selling Dossiers coffee book, kids book series, relationship guide etc :)
Love it, keep up the great work!!!!
