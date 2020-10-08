  1. Home
  2.  → The Producer

The Producer

Your virtual film production assistant

"The Producer“ is an online film-production assistant software for the film industry. It simplifies the filmmaking process so that production companies can focus on creativity. https://app.otakus.studio/auth/login
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
?makers Hey, how does the community here get their hands on this, to test it out? I don't see a download link or anything to sign up.
Upvote
Share
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@thomas_gassoul Thanks for adding! All the best with your launch 🚀
Upvote
Share