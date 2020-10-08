"The Producer“ is an online film-production assistant software for the film industry. It simplifies the filmmaking process so that production companies can focus on creativity. https://app.otakus.studio/auth/login
Leandro
?makers Hey, how does the community here get their hands on this, to test it out? I don't see a download link or anything to sign up.
Thomas Gassoul
hi @leandro8209, please find the link below https://app.otakus.studio/auth/l...
Leandro
@thomas_gassoul Thanks for adding! All the best with your launch 🚀
