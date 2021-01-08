discussion
Aashni ShahTurning spreadsheets into products
So exciting to see Premoney launched here! Congrats @jake_schonberger1! Definitely one of my favourite newsletters! Excited to see what comes next!
Thank you @aashnisshah! So glad to have featured Hypedocs & Taonga...excited to see where they both go 🚀
Congrats on the launch! You did an amazing job there!
Thanks @jessicadavis52 :-)
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I’m extremely excited to share my first Product Hunt launch with you all. Looking forward to your feedback, advice, and thoughts. What is Premoney? It’s no secret that starting a company, raising money & getting in front of the right people is hard. That process is even harder when you’re a first-time founder. I started The Premoney List as an attempt to increase access to conversations with investors & advisors for early & first time founders. While scouting for Amplifyher Ventures, a fund focused on female-founded companies, I saw first hand that a tiny % of venture $ goes towards female founded companies. The same ridiculous figure is true for bipoc founders. I decided that ‘scouting in public,’ and focusing on a more representative group of founders may help to chip away at these gaps. The Premoney List is a weekly newsletter-driven marketplace, featuring two very early-stage (premoney!) companies to a list of a couple hundred investors and potential advisors. If an investor or advisor is interested in connecting with the founder(s), we’ll introduce them. What we’ve done to date:
We’ve met & featured tons of amazing founders.
Conducted dozens of introductions.
60%+ female & bipoc founders featured.
Have learned a ton along the way.
Premoney is free for both founders and investors.
For founders: 🚀
- Submit your company info.
- We’ll review every entry, and reach out to discuss you being featured.
- Once featured, we’ll introduce you over email to interested investors and advisors.
- Sign up for the Premoney newsletter (also found here: premoney.substack.com).
- Receive the curated list each Tuesday.
- Request introductions to companies that you’re interested in working with.