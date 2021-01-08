  1. Home
The Premoney List

Connecting founders to investors, every week.

As an early stage founder, it's hard to get in front of the right investors.
The Premoney List is a mini-marketplace that presents two founders to a group of 600+ investors each week.
🚀 Founders: Meet more investors!
🕵🏽‍♀️ Investors: Discover new companies!
Aashni ShahTurning spreadsheets into products
So exciting to see Premoney launched here! Congrats @jake_schonberger1! Definitely one of my favourite newsletters! Excited to see what comes next!
Jake Schonberger
Maker
Thank you @aashnisshah! So glad to have featured Hypedocs & Taonga...excited to see where they both go 🚀
Jessica DavisHead of People
Congrats on the launch! You did an amazing job there!
Jake Schonberger
Maker
Thanks @jessicadavis52 :-)
Jake Schonberger
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I’m extremely excited to share my first Product Hunt launch with you all. Looking forward to your feedback, advice, and thoughts. What is Premoney? It’s no secret that starting a company, raising money & getting in front of the right people is hard. That process is even harder when you’re a first-time founder. I started The Premoney List as an attempt to increase access to conversations with investors & advisors for early & first time founders. While scouting for Amplifyher Ventures, a fund focused on female-founded companies, I saw first hand that a tiny % of venture $ goes towards female founded companies. The same ridiculous figure is true for bipoc founders. I decided that ‘scouting in public,’ and focusing on a more representative group of founders may help to chip away at these gaps. The Premoney List is a weekly newsletter-driven marketplace, featuring two very early-stage (premoney!) companies to a list of a couple hundred investors and potential advisors. If an investor or advisor is interested in connecting with the founder(s), we’ll introduce them. What we’ve done to date:
  • We’ve met & featured tons of amazing founders.
  • Conducted dozens of introductions.
  • 60%+ female & bipoc founders featured.
  • Have learned a ton along the way.
    • Premoney is free for both founders and investors. For founders: 🚀
    1. Submit your company info.
    2. We’ll review every entry, and reach out to discuss you being featured.
    3. Once featured, we’ll introduce you over email to interested investors and advisors.
    For investors & advisors: 🤝
    1. Sign up for the Premoney newsletter (also found here: premoney.substack.com).
    2. Receive the curated list each Tuesday.
    3. Request introductions to companies that you’re interested in working with.
    Would love any feedback from this community, and am very open to collaboration for anyone interested in connecting. Thank you all! Jake Huge shoutout to @Kevin for hunting Premoney :-).
