This is the latest launch from PublicizePR
See PublicizePR’s 9 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
The PR Podcast Playbook
The PR Podcast Playbook
Produce and market a top quality podcast
Learn How to Create a Professional Sounding Podcast. Get a step-by-step guide on how to effectively produce and broadcast your podcast on Anchor.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Startup Lessons
by
PublicizePR
About this launch
PublicizePR
#1 Digital Communications Service
33
reviews
11
followers
The PR Podcast Playbook by
PublicizePR
was hunted by
Neeraj Thakur
in
Marketing
,
Startup Lessons
. Made by
Victor Vasquez
. Featured on November 14th, 2022.
PublicizePR
is rated
5/5 ★
by 30 users. It first launched on July 14th, 2014.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#26
