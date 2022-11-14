Products
This is the latest launch from PublicizePR
  Home
  Product
  The PR Podcast Playbook
The PR Podcast Playbook

Produce and market a top quality podcast

Free
Learn How to Create a Professional Sounding Podcast. Get a step-by-step guide on how to effectively produce and broadcast your podcast on Anchor.
Launched in Marketing, Startup Lessons by
PublicizePR
About this launch
PublicizePR
33reviews
11
followers
The PR Podcast Playbook by
was hunted by
Neeraj Thakur
in Marketing, Startup Lessons. Made by
Victor Vasquez
. Featured on November 14th, 2022.
is rated 5/5 by 30 users. It first launched on July 14th, 2014.
9
Vote chart
1
Vote chart
#22
#26