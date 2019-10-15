Discussion
Bernice Galebach
Maker
Pro
Hello Product Hunt! We are thrilled to be announcing the launch of The Pond! We’ve been working on this for several months, and we’re excited to finally share it with you all. We built The Pond to be the entrepreneur's essential tool for finding the best people for their startup teams through targeted matches and detailed profiles. Finding a co-founder is often the most difficult part of getting a startup off the ground. You’re trying to find someone nearby who has complementary skill sets, a matching personality, similar interests, and an appetite for risk. No wonder over 90% of startups fail! This is where The Pond comes in! Here are some of our favorite features: - 5 quality matches per day - Startup-focused profiles: showcase your unique credentials - Accept, decline, or revisit profiles that you’re not sure about - Import data from LinkedIn - Detailed company profiles We’re eager to hear any thoughts or feedback that you have! To download our app, visit our website - https://thepond.app!
I'm a big Shapr user. I have to say that the quality and interest of people in The Pond has been higher. I think it must be that the profile structure is strongly oriented toward co-founders and those that want to start a business, not just 'network' to meet professionals... which usually means try to sell some MLM or invest in crypto. UI needs some tweaks, but that will improve swiftly with time
Maker
Hi @newalexandria! I'm the app developer for The Pond, and thank you for saying this! We've talked to a lot of people on Shapr and other platforms and they had very similar observations. We really wanted to make a high-quality app with a very focused use-case. If you have any specific UI comments I'd love to hear them! My email is will@thepond.app
