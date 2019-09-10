Deals
The Polaroid Lab
The Polaroid Lab
Turn your smartphone photos into polaroids
This October, transform your digital photos into real Polaroid pictures with the all new Polaroid Lab. Sign up to our newsletter to get your hands on one first, plus 10% off your order.
Featured
2 hours ago
The Polaroid Lab delivers instant prints using your phone display
It's not just a printer though. The Polaroid Lab from Polaroid Originals is described as a "miniature table top darkroom", using chemistry to create the images rather than just printing. To use the device, you select an image from your smartphone using the Polaroid Originals app, then place your phone screen-side down onto the platform on the device.
The Polaroid Lab uses the light from your phone's screen to turn digital photos into Polaroids
When all of us are carrying phones that can snap a thousand photos a minute and are connected to cloud systems that can store millions, there's an undeniable charm to physical photos. The ones deemed worthy; the ones so special that they must be transformed from bit to atom. While phot...
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Wish it was a little more portable but I like the novelty of it and the nostalgia.
