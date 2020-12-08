discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Felix Melchner
Maker
Creator of the Personality Reveal
🎈
Hello Hunters! I’m Felix, the creator of the Personality Reveal. If you have done personality tests before, you know that most of them are based on multiple-choice questions that give you little freedom to truly express yourself. The Personality Reveal is different! I’m thrilled to introduce you to the first personality test that actually listens to what you have to say. Just answer three open-ended questions and let the psycholinguistic text analytics AI reveal your personality traits, leading emotions and more. And what’s the best about it? At the end of the test, you’ll be given a tailored set of articles, videos and podcasts that aim to help you build, improve and develop your personality. Take the test now and let me know what you think! Catch you soon! Felix
Share