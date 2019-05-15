The Persistence of Chaos

This laptop running some of the most dangerous malware ever created is up for auction!
Around the web
The most 'dangerous' laptop in the world is up for sale - Times of IndiaTIMESOFINDIA.COM | May 15, 2019, 19:01 IST If you're aware of some of the biggest cybersecurity threats that have plagued laptops/computers across the world then the words WannaCry, BlackEnergy, DarkTequila, ILOVEYOU, MyDoom, SOBIG would ring more than a bell. For the uninitiated these are six of the most notorious malware that have affected systems in the last few years or so.
The Times of India
A Laptop With 6 Of The Most Destructive Malware Threats Ever Is Up For AuctionThe most dangerous laptop in the world is up for auction. Packed with six of the most destructive pieces of malware ever (Blackenergy, Iloveyou, Wannacry, Mydoom, Sobig, DarkTequila), this laptop is being sold as an artistic expression of chaos and cyber security.
Forbes
This laptop running some of the most dangerous malware ever created is up for auctionA Samsung NC10-14GB 10.2-Inch Blue Netbook, running some of the most dangerous malware threats ever created, is up for auction.If you were an avid PC user in the early 2000's, then you probably remember all sorts of malware, viruses, worms and trojans that seemed to pop up too fast for anti-virus software to keep up.
pcgamer
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.