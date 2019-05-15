The Persistence of Chaos

The most 'dangerous' laptop in the world is up for sale - Times of India

TIMESOFINDIA.COM | May 15, 2019, 19:01 IST If you're aware of some of the biggest cybersecurity threats that have plagued laptops/computers across the world then the words WannaCry, BlackEnergy, DarkTequila, ILOVEYOU, MyDoom, SOBIG would ring more than a bell. For the uninitiated these are six of the most notorious malware that have affected systems in the last few years or so.