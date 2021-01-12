discussion
Brett Chang
MakerCo-founder, NoCode Notion
Hey Hunters (especially you Canadian hunters)—pumped to make our debut on PH! I'm Brett and I'm one of the Co-Counders of The Peak. Here's a bit of our backstory: My friends and I are daily readers of newsletters like Morning Brew and The Skim but always complain about the lack of Canadian coverage. We looked to see if there were any similar Canadian newsletters and really couldn’t find any… so we said screw it and started our own. It's called The Peak and it's a daily newsletter covering the top Canadian and global business, finance and tech news in 5 minutes or less. Why are we doing this? 💼 A lot of business reporting, especially in Canada, is boring and unnecessarily complicated. We break down complex topics with snappy, fun and conversational language. 🇨🇦Canadian news doesn’t get enough coverage. We’re proudly Canadian and are excited to feature the stories that matter to us. 📈News should be functional – we get rid of the noise and summarize the important news you need to know to advance your career, grow your wallet and live a smarter life. We launched in August and we just hit 10,000 subscribers and thought... what better way to celebrate than by launching on Product Hunt! Thanks for checking us out and if you ever want to chat Canadian tech—feel free to hit me up: brett@readthepeak.com
