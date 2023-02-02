Products
Home
→
Product
→
The Papers
The Papers
Manager for all your boring papers and documents at home
Keep encrypted digital copies of your papers in the cloud accessible from anywhere. Find the one you need in seconds. Send it to the printer, email or messaging app.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Web App
+4 by
The Papers
About this launch
The Papers
Manager for all your boring papers and documents at home
1
review
19
followers
Follow for updates
The Papers by
The Papers
was hunted by
Andrey Lechev
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Web App
. Made by
Andrey Lechev
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
The Papers
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is The Papers's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
4
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#60
Report