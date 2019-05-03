The Paper Pen aims to provide a sustainable alternative to plastic biro pens. It is crafted with recyclable paper, uses a water-based ink, while boasting a Japanese design. Based in Sydney Australia, we have quickly expanded to over 32 countries (and counting)
Around the web
Paper Pens Co. on LinkedIn: "Paper Pens Co. is proud to be selected to undertake the 2019 Genesis - University of Sydney start-up program. Out of a pool of 88 applications across the whole of the University of Sydney, Paper Pens Co. along with 15 other start-ups will gain access to masterclasses and mentoring with industry experts and established entrepreneurs."March 14, 2019: Paper Pens Co. posted images on LinkedInLinkedin
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
William TjoMaker@williamtjo · Founder of Paper Pens Co.
We live in a disposable culture. Most of what we own - from coffee cups to clothes - are either not built to last or are disposed before full use. Particularly when it comes to writing, when billions of cheap plastic biro are thrown out or lost each year, the environmental impact is devastating. They pollute landfill and waterways and when they are burned, they cause air pollution. We wanted to join the ban plastic movement, exploding all over the world, by targeting the next disposable plastic item: Pens.
Upvote Share·