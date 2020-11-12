The Orb by Streamplate

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Bryan Jordan
MakerStreamplate. Neuroscience. Writer.
Hey! I'm the Founder/CEO of Streamplate and we're building a personalised food ordering app with health tracking which you can learn more about there - https://www.streampate.com. The goal of Streamplate is to serve choice, and so we've been working on a massive app that supports a range of features like pre-ordering, at-table ordering, nutrition filtering, curations, events and much more. But we realised that this only one side of the story - the other half is supporting venues on the platform. Today, venues really only need one piece of hardware - a payment terminal. Other apps might offer 'in-depth data analytics' or 'discounts' that might incentivise a venue to join, but we don't believe these type of add-ons provide long-term value to venues. Instead, we think the best way to support venues is to ensure that they have the best payment terminal possible. Payment terminals aren't designed to be memorable, and it's often the last interaction a customer has with a venue. We've flipped this, and built The Orb which has a lasting impression on the customer. The idea is simple: as the customer approaches The Orb, it starts to float.
Share