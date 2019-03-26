An app/website for writing a diary in a clean, beautiful space, allowing you to share your stories with others. You can also change the theme to set your mood and send your future self a reminder of this day. You can also keep a note private.
Gives the feel of an actual diary, reminds me of amazon kindle.. Good social app :)Cons:
It would be good if something communities can be created and joined
Very good digital social initiativevijay krishna has used this product for one week.
Arihant DagaMaker@arihantdaga
All of us have thoughts cluttered in our minds, and sometimes, all we need is a vent to nudge them out... With The open diaries, we want to help people do just that; reflect on their thoughts. Why open, you may ask? Well, sometimes, people just want to be heard, and not be Judged. Be it a joy or sorrow, to know that there are others just like them in this world echoing the same thoughts in their head, is a wonderful feeling to have. For those of you curious about our business model, let me tell you a secret :) There is no business model! Its a not for profit, free forever app. I created this app with the intention of helping people by listening to them, knowing how the world is like for them. From you product hunters, I am looking for Suggestions and Feedbacks to improve this further and make it even more beautiful. Every tiny contribution matters.
