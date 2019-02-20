The Ocean Bottle

Each Ocean Bottle funds the collection of ✨1000✨ plastic bottles from entering our oceans. We do this by paying collectors 3X plastic collection rates.
It's also the best designed bottle - designed after hundreds of interviews and comparison to 60+ bottles.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Michelle WilesMaker@michellewiles · Brand marketer and innovator
Full disclosure - I'm on the marketing team for this product. But I obviously think it's great, and would be willing to take any questions here :)
Upvote (1)Share·