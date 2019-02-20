Log InSign up
The Ocean Bottle

A bottle made out of collected plastic bottles from the sea

Each Ocean Bottle funds the collection of ✨1000✨ plastic bottles from entering our oceans. We do this by paying collectors 3X plastic collection rates.

It's also the best designed bottle - designed after hundreds of interviews and comparison to 60+ bottles.

The Ocean Bottle launched on Indiegogo!The Ocean Bottle launched on Indiegogo! We're very proud to announce the launch of The Ocean Bottle on Indiegogo today. K8 has been working together with UK based Ocean Bottle team for about a year to develop world's most needed reusable bottle.
K8
The Ocean Bottle funds plastic collectorsA new stainless steel reusable bottle, The Ocean Bottle, funds plastic collectors and develops long-term recycling infrastructure in impoverished coastal regions. The bottle has been developed by their partners, The Plastic Bank, and Norwegian design agency, K8 Industridesign, with a focus on sustainability, usability and aesthetics.
British Plastics and RubberGrace Nolan
How buying just one of these Ocean Bottles will help clean up the planet's seasWe all know how bad single-use plastic can be for the planet, with ocean plastic waste growing at an alarming rate of 22 million kgs each day - that's eight billion kgs of plastic a year! Over 80% of ocean plastic stems from impoverished communities that lack the incentives and infrastructure to recycle.
Country Living

Michelle Wiles
Michelle WilesMaker@michellewiles · Brand marketer and innovator
Full disclosure - I'm on the marketing team for this product. But I obviously think it's great, and would be willing to take any questions here :)
