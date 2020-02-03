  1. Home
The O-1 Visa for Founders

PassRight has been doing O-1 Visas for foreign founders with 99% approval rate for the last couple of years.
We are leveraging Income Share Agreements and technology to streamline securing visas for extraordinary founders wanting to relocate to the U.S
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
23 Reviews5.0/5
Liran Rosenfeld
Maker
At PassRight we call ourselves The O-1 Visa company! We offer ProductHunt Founders perks such as: 1. Deferred payment after O-1 Visa is approved. 2. The O-1 Visa software. 3. Free consultations regarding general immigration as well as O-1, EB-1, EB-2, and E-2 visas. We provide free O-1 visa evaluation. 4. Major discounts for the O-1 Visa fee. Discount package for O-1 and EB-1 5. Temporary visa sponsorship when needed with our O-1 Visa Agency. 6. Financing of your relocation costs. We’ll give you cash for an ISA.
Rodion Kurisov
Brilliant idea! Will try them.
Liran Rosenfeld
Maker
@rodion_kurysov Thank, Rodion! Follow this link to register: https://passright.com/screening
Addie Griggs
Such an amazing, helpful, startup! Excited to see more success at PassRight!
Liran Rosenfeld
Maker
@addie_griggs Thanks a lot, Addie!
Artem Golubev
I wish I had this when I was moving to US
Fred van den Bosch
Innovative and effective way to bring top talent to the US
