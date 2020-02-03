The O-1 Visa for Founders

Discussion
Liran Rosenfeld
Maker
At PassRight we call ourselves The O-1 Visa company! We offer ProductHunt Founders perks such as: 1. Deferred payment after O-1 Visa is approved. 2. The O-1 Visa software. 3. Free consultations regarding general immigration as well as O-1, EB-1, EB-2, and E-2 visas. We provide free O-1 visa evaluation. 4. Major discounts for the O-1 Visa fee. Discount package for O-1 and EB-1 5. Temporary visa sponsorship when needed with our O-1 Visa Agency. 6. Financing of your relocation costs. We’ll give you cash for an ISA.
Brilliant idea! Will try them.
Maker
@rodion_kurysov Thank, Rodion! Follow this link to register: https://passright.com/screening
Such an amazing, helpful, startup! Excited to see more success at PassRight!
Maker
@addie_griggs Thanks a lot, Addie!
I wish I had this when I was moving to US
Innovative and effective way to bring top talent to the US