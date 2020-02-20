Discussion
Konan Kouassi
Maker
Hey Guys, We are happy to share the V2.0 of The Newscene. The Newscene platform allows you to build your own "social network". The platform consists of 3 pillars: Content: You can post any type of content (videos, podcasts, text, etc.) Experiences: You can launch and manage events. Thread & Discussion: You can engage directly with your members or let them interact with each other. To which we added a newsletter tool, opportunity to make a closed or open community and a couple of Analytics. In short: FB groups meet Mailchimp. Our current prospects and users are entrepreneurs, consumer brands, media and creative agencies - Presumably, everyone whose engaged communities form a large part of their playbook is a potential user. We will be happy to get feedback and we stay here all day to answer all your questions.
