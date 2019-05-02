The Newscene
The Newscene makes it simple for a media to start its paid membership program.
Front end - We provide simple tools to build a membership program.
Back end - We are working on a robust CMS which works without having to write a single line of code
Josh Sanabria@jpsanabria · CEO at GoArchitect
Seems a little pricey. 10% fees from every sales + $1,000 in upfront setup costs.
Konan KouassiMaker@konankouassiii · Co-founder
@jpsanabria Hi Josh, Thank you for your reply. Regarding the pricing, with just aligned ourselves to Substack %. We are bootstrapping and as long as we are in beta, we'll provide bespoke layouts for the publishers. Those $1000 are meant to fund this.
Konan KouassiMaker@konankouassiii · Co-founder
Hey PH People, I am Konan, co-founder of The Newscene and we are thrilled to be here today. As most publishing outlets are pivoting to reader revenues and our daily news consumption is heading towards conversations in small groups with trusted voices, we believe memberships can be the way to fulfill both needs. Publishers need to build a loyal reader base and readers need to feel like they’re part of a community, hearing an intimate, trusted voice. It is The Newscene’s raison d’être to make it simple for media to build its membership program on a robust CMS which works without having to write a single line of code. For inspiration, we looked at publishers who are successfully building a membership-like model, like De Correspondent, The Athletic or Business of Fashion. We want those looking to take a similar path to not need to cobble together an array of tools that weren’t designed for membership. Please feel free to ask any questions you may have about this :)
