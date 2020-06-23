Log In
The New Website Grader

Grade your website in seconds. Then improve it for free.

Does your website perform for your visitors? Diagnose your website’s performance on SEO, mobile, security, and more in seconds. Then take a free video course that teaches you how to fix and improve your website.
Dharmesh Shah
Hello ProductHunt friends! I built the first version of Website Grader over 14 years ago (it was the first code I wrote as part of HubSpot). The product has come a long way from then, but the core purpose is still the same: Help people build more effective websites to grow their business. Appreciate your taking the time to check it out. The team and I would LOVE any feedback you have. We'll be watching the comments and responding to any and all questions/comments. Thanks!
Brennan McEachran
@dharmesh 14yrs is a long time. What are things that existed in v1 that are still here in the new version? What are things in it that _used_ to exist that you loved... that are no longer relevant?
Dharmesh Shah
@i_am_brennan A lot of the core SEO-based features were there from the beginning. But checking mobile, speed-test and security I had not even thought about back then.
Anand Thaker
Love that you are also always building @dharmesh. The analysis is FAST. Nice that the email links to Hubspot resources. Will dig into the report and try again after a few recommended tweaks on my website and reply with any additional feedback.
