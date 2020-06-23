The New Website Grader

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dharmesh Shah
Maker
Hello ProductHunt friends! I built the first version of Website Grader over 14 years ago (it was the first code I wrote as part of HubSpot). The product has come a long way from then, but the core purpose is still the same: Help people build more effective websites to grow their business. Appreciate your taking the time to check it out. The team and I would LOVE any feedback you have. We'll be watching the comments and responding to any and all questions/comments. Thanks!
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@i_am_brennan A lot of the core SEO-based features were there from the beginning. But checking mobile, speed-test and security I had not even thought about back then.
UpvoteShare