The new Sonos app

The new Sonos app

Your key to the ultimate listening experience

Free
The Sonos app brings all your content and settings together in one place for effortless control. The new Sonos app brings a new look and feel.

Get to your favorite music faster. Enjoy easier control of your system. And personalize your experience.
Launched in
Music
Home
 by
Sonos
About this launch
The new Sonos app by
Sonos
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Music, Home. Made by
Tom Conrad
. Featured on May 7th, 2024.
Sonos
is rated 3.5/5 by 12 users. It first launched on October 14th, 2014.
