Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Sonos
See Sonos’s 25 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
The new Sonos app
The new Sonos app
Your key to the ultimate listening experience
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The Sonos app brings all your content and settings together in one place for effortless control. The new Sonos app brings a new look and feel.
Get to your favorite music faster. Enjoy easier control of your system. And personalize your experience.
Launched in
Music
Home
by
Sonos
Sprig Feedback
Ad
Capture continuous feedback right in your product or website
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Sonos
Effortless listening
13
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
The new Sonos app by
Sonos
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Home
. Made by
Tom Conrad
. Featured on May 7th, 2024.
Sonos
is rated
3.5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on October 14th, 2014.
Upvotes
27
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report