The New Paper Text

Fact-first news delivered once a day by text (yes, text)

The New Paper makes fact-first news easy to consume. By summarizing the day’s top stories into a concise daily text message, we help people start their day with a common set of facts.
The New Paper offers a 'fact-first' news digest in text message formTired of signing up for email newsletters? Then maybe it's time to try out The New Paper's news digest, which arrives in the form of a daily text message rounding up the biggest headlines. The Indianapolis-based startup is announcing that it's leaving private beta testing. It rais...
Paul Iliya
TNP is a perfectly succinct and nonpartisan way to receive the most important news each morning. I love starting my day with TNP!
Michael Aft
Maker
Co-Founder at The New Paper
@paul_iliya Thanks so much for the feedback!
Michael Aft
Maker
Co-Founder at The New Paper
Hello PH Community! We’re so excited to share The New Paper's latest product with you - our daily text message news digest. We created The New Paper for one simple reason: to make fact-first news easy to consume. We got tired of scrolling through clickbait headlines and never-ending feeds, so we set out to fix the problem ourselves. While we initially started with an email newsletter, we quickly realized that text message was an ultra-convenient way to get fact-first news and a completely untapped deliver channel. After six months in private beta, we've already reached over 7,000 paying subscribers, and we couldn't be more excited to share the product with you today. We’d love to get your feedback and hear your stories – have you found yourself looking for better news? How do you get your news today? What can we do better to serve our readers? We can’t wait to hear your thoughts. I’ll be around all day to answer your questions, and the real hero, my co-founder John, will be chiming in later today! MUCH LOVE, Michael
