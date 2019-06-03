No more clickbait. No more sensationalism. No more bias. We’re obsessed with fixing a broken news system by spreading factual news that is easy to digest. It’s time to make a change. Be a part of the movement, subscribe to The New Paper today!
Reviews
Super concise to the point news Unbiased Links back to original links in case I want to read more
They tested out a text version then took it away. I really liked the text version because I had it first thing in the morning.
A super clean and elegant product to be kept aware of what's going on in the world. Unbiased news is hard to come by today and The New Paper delivers that.Hootie R has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Michael AftMaker@michael_aft · Co-Founder at The New Paper
What's up PH community! We’re so excited to share The New Paper with you. We created The New Paper for one simple reason: to make factual news easy to digest. We got tired of scrolling through clickbait headlines and never knowing what to trust, so we set out to fix it ourselves. Our first product is a daily email newsletter – facts-only news, easy to digest, and always a link to the source. We’re over 25,000 strong and growing, and excited to share our world with you. We’d love to get your feedback and hear your stories – have you found yourself looking for better news? How do you get your news today? What can we do better to serve our readers? We can’t wait to hear your thoughts. I’ll be around all day to answer your questions, and the real hero, my co-founder John, will be chiming in later today! MUCH LOVE, Michael
