The New Model Y
The New Model Y
Maximum efficiency. Smoother rides. All-new interior.
– Redesigned exterior with improved aerodynamics to unlock better range, performance & longevity
– Updated wheels, tires & brakes + retuned suspension for a smoother ride
Launch tags:
Cars
•
Electric Cars
The New Model Y by
Tesla Model Y
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Cars
,
Electric Cars
. Made by
Elon musk
. Featured on January 24th, 2025.
Tesla Model Y
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on March 15th, 2019.