The New Microsoft Office

One app for Word, Excel, and Powerpoint 📲

Microsoft’s new Office app for iOS and Android combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Microsoft's new Office app for iOS and Android combines Word, Excel, and PowerPointMicrosoft is unveiling a new Office app for iOS and Android today. While the software giant has had separate versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint available on both iOS and Android for years, this new Office app is designed to combine them into a single download.
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Smart move from Microsoft, mobile productivity is getting more and more serious. Curious to see more competition in the space 🚀
Akshay Bakshi 🎉
@amrith Competition is always great 😇
Justin Rockmore
Justin Rockmore
Any idea if this'll be reflected on macOS/Windows anytime soon? With the boost in productivity trends I could see "Office" being a competitor to tools in other spaces like Notion/Coda if they merged their desktop apps
Akshay Bakshi 🎉
@justin_rockmore No plans to merge the native macOS/Windows apps
Ronma Adedeji
Playing into the space of WPS and Polaris. interesting.
Maksim Petriv
Would love to see this as an iPad app as well.
