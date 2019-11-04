The New Microsoft Office

Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Smart move from Microsoft, mobile productivity is getting more and more serious. Curious to see more competition in the space 🚀
Any idea if this'll be reflected on macOS/Windows anytime soon? With the boost in productivity trends I could see "Office" being a competitor to tools in other spaces like Notion/Coda if they merged their desktop apps
@justin_rockmore No plans to merge the native macOS/Windows apps
Nice
Playing into the space of WPS and Polaris. interesting.
Would love to see this as an iPad app as well.