The New iPad Mini

iPad mini features a thin, light, and portable design that makes it the perfect on-the-go companion. At less than a pound and 6.1 mm thin, it’s easy to carry with you in one hand or take out of a pocket or bag whenever inspiration strikes.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Chris Messina@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
This is the first time Apple's launched a product via a tweet. Does that mean product refreshes have become so banal as to not even warrant 280 characters anymore, let alone a Steve Jobs Theater presentation?
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
Apple's Special Event is a week from now and they drop this and the NEW iPad Air today... Wonder what they're gonna show us at the event 🤔👀
Dayal@dayaldave · Freelance UI/UX Designer
@amrith Maybe they don't want to waste time on announcing and describing about these versions of iPad's on a stage!
Sam Johnson@samtwc · Web Developer
Seems like a weird upgrade. No Face ID, no edge-to-edge display.
Ariel@ariel_jedrzejczak · Store Inc. ✌🏻✌🏼✌🏽✌🏾✌🏿✌️
Apple is over part 512343. That looks like big joke. 4 different iPads xD
