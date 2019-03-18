Log InSign up
The New iPad Mini

Apple's refreshed iPad mini now with Pencil support

iPad mini features a thin, light, and portable design that makes it the perfect on-the-go companion. At less than a pound and 6.1 mm thin, it’s easy to carry with you in one hand or take out of a pocket or bag whenever inspiration strikes.
Apple quietly announces 10.5-inch iPad Air and refreshed iPad miniA new iPad Mini has been a long time coming. The 7.9-inch option will, barring screen size, match the Air on specs. The screen is also 25 percent brighter versus old iPad minis, and will also support Apple Pencil -- the tiniest model to do so.
Engadget
Apple updates $399 iPad mini with Apple Pencil supportApple has updated the iPad mini for the first time in three and a half years, refreshing the tablet with a new processor and support for the Pencil stylus. The iPad mini now has last year's A12 Bionic processor, instead of the A8 from 2014.
The Verge
Chris Messina@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
This is the first time Apple's launched a product via a tweet. Does that mean product refreshes have become so banal as to not even warrant 280 characters anymore, let alone a Steve Jobs Theater presentation?
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
Apple's Special Event is a week from now and they drop this and the NEW iPad Air today... Wonder what they're gonna show us at the event 🤔👀
Dayal@dayaldave · Freelance UI/UX Designer
@amrith Maybe they don't want to waste time on announcing and describing about these versions of iPad's on a stage!
Sam Johnson@samtwc · Web Developer
Seems like a weird upgrade. No Face ID, no edge-to-edge display.
Ariel@ariel_jedrzejczak · Store Inc. ✌🏻✌🏼✌🏽✌🏾✌🏿✌️
Apple is over part 512343. That looks like big joke. 4 different iPads xD
