The New Google Pay
The New Google Pay
Pay, save, manage expenses and more
Android
iPhone
get it
Safe, simple, and helpful way to manage your money, giving you a clearer picture of your spending and savings:
- Pay at your favorite places
- Send & receive money instantly
- Earn rewards for everyday payments
- Understand spending & improve financial health
12 minutes ago
Google Pay's massive relaunch makes it an all-encompassing money app
Google Pay is getting a huge upgrade and is now taking on Apple Pay, Venmo, Mint, and shopping deal apps directly. It will offer banking services next year. It's much more than a payment app now, but will users trust Google enough to provide data?
Google Pay gets a major redesign
Google is launching a major redesign of its Google Pay app on both Android and iOS today. Like similar phone-based contactless payment services, Google Pay - or Android Pay as it was known then - started out as a basic replacement for your credit card.
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
I suspect this is Google's swipe at Apple Pay. Pun intended.
2h