Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → The New Girlboss

The New Girlboss

A new professional network for millennial women

Girlboss is a community of strong, curious, and ambitious women redefining success on our own terms. We are here to inform, entertain, and inspire action through the content and experiences we create.
The Girlboss on Building Girlboss, The Professional Network | Product HuntThe Girlboss on Building Girlboss, The Professional Network This past weekend, over 1,800 people from 28 different countries descended upon UCLA for the fifth annual Girlboss Rally. For those unfamiliar, the Rally is a physical manifestation of the Girlboss community - a network of women inspired by the ways of Sophia Amoruso.
The entrepreneurial force behind Nasty Gal and Girlboss is launching a new LinkedIn platform for womenSophia Amoruso is the CEO of Girlboss, a media company that provides content to inspire and educate women. She's also the former CEO and founder of online clothing company Nasty Gal. Girlboss recently unveiled its newest venture, a LinkedIn-style professional network for women, which encourages them to show more personality with their profile.
Girlboss launched a LinkedIn for millennial womenThis past weekend, Girlboss, the media startup created by Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso, held its fifth Girlboss Rally, a conference that caters to millennial women. As Amoruso has sought other ways to build on the Girlboss community, the obvious next step to her was a sleeker, more millennial-friendly alternative to LinkedIn.
Reviews
Discussion
Taylor Majewski
Taylor Majewski
Pro
Joined the network this weekend! I think what will really differentiate this platform from other social networks is the one connection/day feature. I get inbound connection requests from people I don't know every day on LinkedIn, which really dilutes the value of my network there. By setting specific intentions for who you want to connect with and why, Girlboss stands to actually foster meaningful professional (or personal!) connections online.
Upvote (4)Share
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Excited to see this in the wild, @sophiaamoruso. 🙌🏼 I've been playing with the beta (yes, I'm a guy and investor in Girlboss, full disclosure). Here's my profile. Big fan of the minimal design. This platform will compliment the Girlboss Rally's and events very nicely.
Upvote (4)Share
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Pro
Was sad not to be able to sign up for a profile due to no US number. Hoping for global expansion plans soon.
Upvote (1)Share
Christian Kramp
Christian Kramp
I am surely not your target audience, but the idea is a good one, though the background, that there's no real equality yet nor a harassment-free space for women, is great. And your design is amazing. Really. I fell in love with it. It's clean, it's friendly, breathing, and open-minded. It sets the focus on the content and this is what matters.
Upvote (1)Share