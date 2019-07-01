The New Girlboss

The entrepreneurial force behind Nasty Gal and Girlboss is launching a new LinkedIn platform for women

Sophia Amoruso is the CEO of Girlboss, a media company that provides content to inspire and educate women. She's also the former CEO and founder of online clothing company Nasty Gal. Girlboss recently unveiled its newest venture, a LinkedIn-style professional network for women, which encourages them to show more personality with their profile.