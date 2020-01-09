  1. Home
The New Consumer

A newsletter about how and why people spend time and money.

The New Consumer is a publication covering the intersection of technology and consumer brands. Founded and edited by longtime journalist Dan Frommer, it's most useful to executives, entrepreneurs, and investors who focus on e-commerce, DTC, and consumer.
Hey all — Since launching The New Consumer, I’ve been excited to focus my attention on how and why people spend their time and money, as technology continues to profoundly change how things are created, experienced, bought, and sold. I’m also doing this because I believe independent, member-supported publishing is the best and most interesting place to be in the media business. You have plenty of options for robotic, commodity news. I hope The New Consumer offers a unique, useful lens on the world for years to come.
