Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dan Frommer
Maker
Hey all — Since launching The New Consumer, I’ve been excited to focus my attention on how and why people spend their time and money, as technology continues to profoundly change how things are created, experienced, bought, and sold. I’m also doing this because I believe independent, member-supported publishing is the best and most interesting place to be in the media business. You have plenty of options for robotic, commodity news. I hope The New Consumer offers a unique, useful lens on the world for years to come.
UpvoteShare