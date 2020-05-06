The Neutral
Sarah Evans
Hunter
The Neutral Site is something long overdue. While conceptual ideas have come before, many were volunteer efforts or ran out of funding and unable to continue to maintain bandwidth. This time, it’s a fully-unbiased-funded project that showcases there are more than two sides to every story. While there is original journalism included, every story comes complete with traditionally Left, Right and Center stories to give readers a balanced overview on topical stories. The business model for The Neutral Site is different from traditional journalism as it does not rely on advertisements, page takeovers of popups. It creates an easy reading experience without interruptions. Powered on the backend by Turbine Labs, an A.I. listening platform, Leigh Fatzinger, company founder is passionate about assisting journalism and showcasing the power of combining artificial intelligence and human creation. I look forward to watching the evolution of this site and their upcoming journalism partnerships (including the hiring of many out-of-work journalists) and efforts to support smaller outlets and publications with organic traffic and community. If I know anything about this team, it is that their hearts are in the right place and they love constructive feedback. Let’s focus on something positive together and see how we can work to reduce misinformation and rumors and eliminate information overload.
Unbiased, fact-based, insightful, up-to-date news. Exactly what I need.
Hunter
I need fast reads and have a subset of sources I reference daily -- this is now top of the pack: @morningbrew_, Ad Week, Shelly Palmer, The Information and a host of other sources.
The Neutral is something we've all been craving. I get get multiple perspectives in ONE place now. I love that there is AI technology backed with an actual journalist so I know that I am receiving unbiased facts. Finally a news source that truly cares about journalism and will report balanced and objective news, so I'm able to form my own opinions. This is so important, NOW more than ever!