The Necessary Trouble Toolkit

salih
Maker
Hi all 👋🏾 Figuring out how to activate against police brutality and get accountability is challenging. People are confused about what to do outside of protesting. We wanted to find a way to demystify civic engagement and simplify the process of creating change for civilians. The toolkit uses design and storytelling to walk people through the history of American policing, and provides actionable insights for influencing elected officials to create change in our communities. Finally, it offers a directory of local officials, activists, organizers and policing stats in the 15+ largest US cities with high police brutality rates and killings. We hope it's useful for you.
