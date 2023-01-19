Products
Home
→
Product
→
The Mouse Always wins
Ranked #4 for today
The Mouse Always wins
Bet on mice, win big, buy funny hats.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Place your bets! Based on an old Chinese game used by the gentry of old to place wagers on mice in a mouse house. Spend winnings on funny hats! Multiplayer, have each friend select a mouse and see who is the last one standing!
Launched in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Games
by
The Mouse Always wins
Burb
About this launch
The Mouse Always wins
Bet on mice, win big, buy funny hats.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
The Mouse Always wins by
The Mouse Always wins
was hunted by
Rik Leja
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Games
. Made by
Rik Leja
. Featured on January 21st, 2023.
The Mouse Always wins
is not rated yet. This is The Mouse Always wins's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#4
Week rank
-
Report