Hey there! Dhaval and I acquired The Most Dangerous Writing App and upgraded it with 500+ prompts generator along with options to export your work in doc, PDF, DOCX, and more.
As a result, we renamed it to The Most Dangerous Writing Prompts :)
Enjoy.
Josh FechterMaker@joshuafechter · Co-Founder @Squibler @Product & Growth
Not too long ago, Dhaval and I founded a book writing software, Squibler. As an add-on to support writers, we acquired one of the most viral writing tools, The Most Dangerous Writing App. Then we spent time improving it with 500+ writing prompts combined with a writing prompt generator.
Savvas Zortikis@savvaszortikis · Co-founder & CEO at Viral Loops
@joshuafechter keep it up Josh! Will give it a try—seems way cool :)
