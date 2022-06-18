Products
The Mintable
The Mintable
Gives managers the training, tools, & community to succeed.
The Mintable is a community-based learning and growth platform for ambitious managers. Our ai-powered managerOS takes the guesswork out of management.
Productivity
Data & Analytics
Career
The Mintable
About this launch
The Mintable
Gives managers the training, tools, & community to succeed.
The Mintable
was hunted by
MC Dean
Productivity
Data & Analytics
Career
MC Dean
. Featured on June 19th, 2022.
The Mintable
is not rated yet. This is The Mintable's first launch.
