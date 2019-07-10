Log In
The Milestone Referral for Messenger

Reward brand ambassadors on Facebook Messenger

Run an ongoing referral marketing campaign on Facebook Messenger, people earn bigger prizes the more friends they refer.
Hey friends 👋, Since day #1, Viral Loops is a template-based platform. We drew inspiration from various referral marketing campaigns (Dropbox, The Hustle, etc.), but the real game-changer for us was The Milestone Referral campaign from Harry’s. This template is a real bestseller, and since we created the Messenger Giveaways templates a few months ago, we thought that it would be a great idea to translate the Milestone referral approach to a more mobile-friendly environment. And we did it! Today I’m thrilled to announce The Milestone Referral Template for Messenger, powered by Manychat. 😻 Now you can run an ongoing referral marketing campaign entirely through Facebook Messenger, and reward with bigger prizes every time they reach a milestone. Since Product Hunt is always the first place we present anything new, we have a special offer for the community: The 1st 100 people that sign up for The Milestone Referral Template for Messenger will get 50% off FOR LIFE! We’ve already tested the template with a client, and we prepared an article that will help you to understand better the way it works: 👉 https://viral-loops.com/blog/sec... You will receive your coupon code via Messenger, the moment you subscribe. Feel free to shoot me with any questions 🙈
