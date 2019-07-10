The Milestone Referral for Messenger

Discussion
George Vasiliadis
Hey friends 👋, Since day #1, Viral Loops is a template-based platform. We drew inspiration from various referral marketing campaigns (Dropbox, The Hustle, etc.), but the real game-changer for us was The Milestone Referral campaign from Harry’s. This template is a real bestseller, and since we created the Messenger Giveaways templates a few months ago, we thought that it would be a great idea to translate the Milestone referral approach to a more mobile-friendly environment. And we did it! Today I’m thrilled to announce The Milestone Referral Template for Messenger, powered by Manychat. 😻 Now you can run an ongoing referral marketing campaign entirely through Facebook Messenger, and reward with bigger prizes every time they reach a milestone. Since Product Hunt is always the first place we present anything new, we have a special offer for the community: The 1st 100 people that sign up for The Milestone Referral Template for Messenger will get 50% off FOR LIFE! We’ve already tested the template with a client, and we prepared an article that will help you to understand better the way it works: 👉 https://viral-loops.com/blog/sec... You will receive your coupon code via Messenger, the moment you subscribe. Feel free to shoot me with any questions 🙈
