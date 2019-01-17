The Mighty Niche Name Generator

I built the Niche Name Generator because I wanted to create a better way for entrepreneurs to find and name their unique niche, or target audience. For those starting up, this can be the super frustrating. So, I built the tool I always wanted. It's like a business name generator, but focused on who you serve.
Easy, quick and fun
The results make you realize that it's worth trying different combinations because some of them are really great.
It's tons of fun, and helps give you that creative spark to move forward with that idea you've been holding in the back of your mind.
It could always use more word combinations!
It makes me smile, and I think everyone should try it out.
Taylor Majewski@taylormajewski · Head of News and Social @ Product Hunt
Congrats on the launch @ginab! I may be a little biased as a former Mighty Networks employee but this is beautifully designed and superrrr fun to play with 🙃
Gina BianchiniMakerHiring@ginab · CEO and co-founder Mighty Networks
@taylormajewski thank you, Taylor!! You saw the earliest days of this idea and I'm super grateful for your contribution moving it forward! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
anita rehman@anitarehman
Fun tool that super charges your creativity!
Lola@lolasal_inc · Solve issue of part time work for women
Cool to test it out. I look forward to seeing it get more robust with the flow of words. Love it though congrats
eddiekxviii@eddiekxviii
Used "inspirational parents who grow" and got "larger getting rears who are inspirational", "fattening mommas who are inspirational" and "parent fatteners who are inspirational" 😆
