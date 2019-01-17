Log InSign up
The Mighty Niche Name Generator

A new tool to find your audience.

I built the Niche Name Generator because I wanted to create a better way for entrepreneurs to find and name their unique niche, or target audience. For those starting up, this can be the super frustrating. So, I built the tool I always wanted. It's like a business name generator, but focused on who you serve.

2019 Is The Year To Find Your NicheWe're days into 2019, and there's already a massive shift underway in the small business landscape that makes this YOUR MOMENT to get more creative and find an edge. It's the rise of niches-or specific audiences to target and serve-and they are poised to be your new business best friend.
  • Hugo
    Hugochief.io founder
    Pros: 

    Easy, quick and fun

    Cons: 

    None

    The results make you realize that it's worth trying different combinations because some of them are really great.

    Hugo has used this product for one week.
  • Katherine Root
    Katherine Root
    Pros: 

    It's tons of fun, and helps give you that creative spark to move forward with that idea you've been holding in the back of your mind.

    Cons: 

    It could always use more word combinations!

    It makes me smile, and I think everyone should try it out.

    Katherine Root has used this product for one week.
Taylor Majewski@taylormajewski · Head of News and Social @ Product Hunt
Congrats on the launch @ginab! I may be a little biased as a former Mighty Networks employee but this is beautifully designed and superrrr fun to play with 🙃
Gina Bianchini
Gina BianchiniMakerHiring@ginab · CEO and co-founder Mighty Networks
@taylormajewski thank you, Taylor!! You saw the earliest days of this idea and I'm super grateful for your contribution moving it forward! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
anita rehman
anita rehman@anitarehman
Fun tool that super charges your creativity!
Lola
Lola@lolasal_inc · Solve issue of part time work for women
Cool to test it out. I look forward to seeing it get more robust with the flow of words. Love it though congrats
eddiekxviii
eddiekxviii@eddiekxviii
Used "inspirational parents who grow" and got "larger getting rears who are inspirational", "fattening mommas who are inspirational" and "parent fatteners who are inspirational" 😆
