The Mentoring Club

Free mentoring from the best in their field

The Mentoring Club is an open community which aims at supporting people who are keen to grow and develop. Mentees can expect advice, which is based on year long experiences. Our mentors are open, give honest feedback and, of course, guarantee full discretion.
Mentoring Club | LinkedInMentoring Club | 2,439 followers on LinkedIn | A pro bono mentoring platform for people in product, engineering, design, communications, HR, startups and more. | The Mentoring Club is a pro bono platform where mentors and mentees meet and can schedule mentoring sessions, founded by Bastian Buch and Jessica Dewald in April 2020.
The Mentoring Club: Diese Initiative erobert in der Krise den WeiterbildungsmarktIn letzter Zeit haben wir Im New Work Stories Podcast vor allem Gäste und ihre Initiativen vorgestellt, die aus aktuellen Problemen und während der Corona Krise heraus entstanden sind. Digitale Home Schooling Angebote, Arztbesuche per Online-Sprechstunde, eine Lehrerin, die Deutschlands Schulen digitalisieren möchte, und viele weitere spannende Projekte.
The Mentoring Club: Ihre Idee hat in der Krise einen Nerv getroffenGerade keine Zeit? Jetzt speichern und später lesen Zwei kluge Köpfe hatten in der Krise eine Idee, deren Dynamik kaum vorhersehbar war. Und doch reiht sie sich in einen anhaltenden Jobtrend ein: Mentoring als tragende Säule in der Weiterbildung. In der Krise liegt die Chance, heißt es.
The Mentoring ClubFriday, July 31st, 4 to 5 pm CET While none of us had expected 2020 to become such a challenge it might even have changed our way of working and investing in the long run. So where are we standing today.
12 surprising facts about what happened since The Mentoring Club startedThe Mentoring Club is an initiative that was founded when the corona pandemic hit the german and european business world. The two founders (Jessica & Bastian) actually started this initiative because their employer needed to reduce the amount of work for almost everyone to massively reduce costs.
Jacqueline von Tesmar
Community at Product Hunt ⚡️
Hey @mrdoubleb, What are your most popular categories on the site?
Bastian Buch
Maker
🎈
Founder The Mentoring Club
@jacqvon Thanks for asking. Career Development, Product Management, Software Engineering, Leadership.
Alexis
@mrdoubleb awesome initiative. Can I be both a mentor and a mentee? I'm sure I can help a bit but I also definitely know that I can improve myself too ;)
Bastian Buch
Maker
🎈
Founder The Mentoring Club
@alesas Sure you can! To become a mentor just apply here: https://www.mentoring-club.com/r...
