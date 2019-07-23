The Mat|r Project

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
MakerPro
Hank Graber
Mat|r is an Open Source, Cloud-based, Application Development Platform. Signup and you will be creating your first app in minutes. Sign up is FREE, no credit card required, nothing to download or configure. What you get when you signup: - Mat|r|script: A programming language that you don't need a computer science degree to master. - Mat|r IDE: A cloud based development environment for building and deploying Mat|r apps. - Mat|r|hub: A collaborative hub where you can share code and import code from expert Mat|r programmers. Create Native iOS and Android self-updating apps from one Mat|r model. Easy to learn, easy to use, easy to share code and collaborate. Web and IoT apps coming soon. There are Mat|r Project open source initiatives forming on Education, the Maker movement, IoT, AI and many more areas of special interest. We welcome your feedback and collaboration.
UpvoteShare