Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
The macOS App Icon Book
The macOS App Icon Book
An artbook celebrating the art and craft of app icon design
Visit
Upvote 14
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The macOS App Icon Book is a beautiful artbook dedicated to preserving the craft of app icon design. It's a vibrant journey through the art of desktop app iconography for macOS.
Launched in
Art
Icons
Crowdfunding
+1 by
The macOS App Icon Book
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
The macOS App Icon Book
An artbook celebrating the art and craft of app icon design
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
The macOS App Icon Book by
The macOS App Icon Book
was hunted by
Michael Flarup
in
Art
,
Icons
,
Crowdfunding
. Made by
Michael Flarup
. Featured on September 6th, 2023.
The macOS App Icon Book
is not rated yet. This is The macOS App Icon Book's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report