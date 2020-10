The Longest Drift is an upcoming narrative-focused puzzler and racer for iOS from developer Tepes Ovidiu The Longest Drift will be the latest game from Tepes Ovidiu who you may remember from his numerous other titles such as Vestigium, My Winter Album and Cessabit. His latest effort will be released for iOS on October 26th. The Longest Drift promises to be a mixture of different genres, combining elements of racing, puzzle and adventure games.