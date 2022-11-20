Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → The LIT App
The LIT App
Ranked #13 for today

The LIT App

Face based photosharing app

Free
Embed
The LIT App is the first-ever app that allows face-based photo-sharing and customised auto-sharing.
Launched in Photography, Tech, Photo & Video by
The LIT App
Emma
About this launch
The LIT App
The LIT AppFace based photosharing app
The LIT App by
The LIT App
was hunted by
Shivam Garg
in Photography, Tech, Photo & Video. Made by
Shivam Garg
. Featured on November 20th, 2022.
The LIT App
is not rated yet. This is The LIT App's first launch.
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#273