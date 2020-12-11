discussion
Maxime van den Berg
MakerBusy creating a better tomorrow
Hi Hunters! I am Max, co-founder of The List, and I am super excited to show you our platform to find and book service providers in your neighborhood. Around the beginning of our time at Uni we ran in to some problems, like everyone does. I had a fire alarm bell ringing for 8 hours straight (definitely not due to my cooking skills at the time) because the accommodation I was in couldn't find someone to come check it out quick enough. My co-founder, Andrea, had a similar issue with a leaking dishwasher, except it didn't have a deafening ringing noise when it broke. When trying to fix these issues ourselves, we just couldn't find the right people at the right time and at our convenience (read: Budget). Out of this frustration we built Mammalo, a platform where people like you and I can find local service providers for your at-home service needs. Hold-up... That's not the name of your company... You're right! Due to the pandemic, we encountered a lot of interesting challenges and received great feedback upon the initial product (Mammalo). Since then we have taken some of this downtime (read: quarantine) to build a much better version of what once was. That better version has now been renamed, rebranded, and redistributed as - The List! (applause) Whether you need a plumber to fix the broken toilet you are currently reading this post from, or a yoga instructor to help you start-off your routine, we've got you covered. But wait, I'm not finished. Part of the feedback resulted in us improving the product offering for the providers. We are dedicating a huge amount of time to help these freelancers and solo-preneurs succeed. We have developed FREE tools to help them on their day-to-day and have developed the site to become, what is essentially, their own private webpage. As much as that we hope to automatically flock the site with potential customers, we know that starting out on your own requires some input of your own, and often some help. We wanted to be that help for them even when they're not necessarily using our platform directly. We do not only support, but encourage our providers to use our tools to get out there and to find customers of their own beyond The List. As dedicated product hunters, I am offering you £15-off your first booking on The List with the code; HUNTER15 - We are only operational in LONDON, UK right now. Looking forward to hearing your feedback and seeing what services you choose to use on The List! Why pay more for less when you can pay less for more? Live like a local. Best, Max
