The LinkedIn Bible Collection by BAMF

5 books (1600+ pages) of proven LinkedIn growth hacks FREE

Struggling to grow your startup during lockdown? Not if we can help it.
We're giving away all 5 giant books (1,600+ pages) filled with the best LinkedIn growth hacks 100% FREE… Yep, nothing held back! Beat the downturn and come back stronger than ever!⚡️🚀
BAMF Impact: Fundraiser for Doctors Without Borders COVID-19...We know just how hard times are - we've been struggling too. Our office sits empty while we work from home. This is why we want to take every step we can to help you level up your skills and grow your business during these difficult times....
8 Killer LinkedIn Hacks to Generate More Leads and Go ViralViral posts are integral to your growth hacking strategy. If you want people to notice you, then you have to be seen. What if we told you that your virality on the platform can be measured and that you can growth hack LinkedIn?
Discussion
2 Reviews5.0/5
Houston Golden
Maker
👋 Hey Hunters & Makers, Over the last nine months, I poured everything I have into writing over 1,600 pages chock full with all of our BAMF lead generation strategies, templates, and resources… Everything I know into a tome called, “The LinkedIn Bible”, alongside four other books in the collection. I’ve got to be honest with you, though… I wasn’t planning on giving all of this away for free. But in light of everything going on, it felt like the only right thing to do. You see, when my dad caught COVID-19 two weeks ago, it hit me. What’s the point of succeeding in business if you can’t be with the people who matter most to you? I had to do more. So, I decided to start a fundraiser and am pledging to ship a free paperback copy of "The LinkedIn Bible" to the first 50 people who want to spread kindness with a $100 donation to Doctors Without Borders. Two good causes to rally behind, really — your business, AND beating the pandemic (or, at least, trying to make an impact). If you want a paperback copy of The LinkedIn Bible, or just want to support a good cause... PLEASE CLICK THE LINK TO DONATE 👇👇 https://x.bamf.co/donate (as of this post, we’ve already raised $800!) -- PS - My dad's doing much better now, and he's making a speedy recovery. 💛
Ivan Dobrinov
@houstongolden the real mvp. I've been looking to update my LinkedIn presence for quite a while (two years to be exact) and these books ... just scrolling through the first pages and I can already tell it's something different. Can't wait to use these tips to up my LinkedIn game. Thank you for sharing, really ... and I hope your dad gets better soon. #StayStrong #StaySafe
Houston Golden
Maker
@ivan_dobrinov Bad*ss. You'll dominate LinkedIn! 🔝
Brian Lovelace
The BAMF legends themselves are back!? This is so awesome, and with so much more value than has ever been provided before in all the older books. Thanks @houstongolden for putting together this insane bundle of resources for us all to consume over the following weeks!
Upvote (3)Share
Houston Golden
Maker
@blovelace BAMF is BACK! 🙏
Jagadeesh Gandla
I am a newbie with LinkedIn, I am so happy to get some help from professionals like Houston, who is giving away tips for free. I am much indepted to such great people.
Upvote (2)Share
Houston Golden
Maker
@jagadeesh_gandla Thank you for the kind words! Make sure to connect with me on LinkedIn and keep in touch. Would love to see your awesome results once you have the chance to go through the whole collection!
Ilya Azovtsev 💌+🤖=🚀
Wow wow wow! These books are amazing! I mean it’s the best content about LinkedIn aggregated into 1 place!
